numbers crunched for you before earnings results VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

Earnings results for VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

VEREIT last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm earned $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VEREIT has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 4.70% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.34 per share. VEREIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VEREIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.18%. The high price target for VER is $50.00 and the low price target for VER is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

VEREIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.50, VEREIT has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $49.04. VEREIT has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VEREIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of VEREIT is 59.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, VEREIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.39% next year. This indicates that VEREIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

In the past three months, VEREIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of VEREIT is held by insiders. 94.87% of the stock of VEREIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VEREIT (NYSE:VER



Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 4.70% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is 55.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is 55.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. VEREIT has a PEG Ratio of 2.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VEREIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

