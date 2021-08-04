Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Earnings results for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Vericel last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.7. Earnings for Vericel are expected to grow by 800.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.45 per share. Vericel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Vericel will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5824035”.

Analyst Opinion on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vericel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.36%. The high price target for VCEL is $65.00 and the low price target for VCEL is $31.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vericel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.71, Vericel has a forecasted downside of 6.4% from its current price of $53.09. Vericel has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel does not currently pay a dividend. Vericel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

In the past three months, Vericel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,663,107.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Vericel is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL



Earnings for Vericel are expected to grow by 800.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Vericel is 663.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Vericel is 663.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.66. Vericel has a P/B Ratio of 17.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here