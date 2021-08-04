Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Earnings results for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

ViacomCBS last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business earned $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ViacomCBS has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year ($4.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to grow by 1.78% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.01 per share. ViacomCBS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. ViacomCBS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720390”.

Analyst Opinion on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.35%. The high price target for VIAC is $80.00 and the low price target for VIAC is $29.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ViacomCBS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ViacomCBS is 22.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ViacomCBS will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.94% next year. This indicates that ViacomCBS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

In the past three months, ViacomCBS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by insiders. 77.19% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)



Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to grow by 1.78% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.01 per share. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 8.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 8.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95. ViacomCBS has a PEG Ratio of 0.74. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ViacomCBS has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

