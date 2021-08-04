Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Earnings results for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

ViacomCBS last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. ViacomCBS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. ViacomCBS will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720390”.

ViacomCBS pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ViacomCBS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ViacomCBS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.67% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by insiders. Only 0.99% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.04. ViacomCBS has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

