Wall street estimates Earnings report Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Earnings results for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

Virtu Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Virtu Financial has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year ($5.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for Virtu Financial are expected to decrease by -34.80% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $2.66 per share. Virtu Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Virtu Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virtu Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.96%. The high price target for VIRT is $35.00 and the low price target for VIRT is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Virtu Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Virtu Financial is 16.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Virtu Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.09% next year. This indicates that Virtu Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

In the past three months, Virtu Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,606,250.00 in company stock. 49.50% of the stock of Virtu Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.80% of the stock of Virtu Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT



Earnings for Virtu Financial are expected to decrease by -34.80% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $2.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Virtu Financial is 4.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Virtu Financial is 4.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Virtu Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

