Must-See Earnings Estimates for: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Earnings results for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

VIZIO last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company earned $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. VIZIO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for VIZIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.18 per share. VIZIO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. VIZIO will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VIZIO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.31%. The high price target for VZIO is $33.00 and the low price target for VZIO is $28.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VIZIO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.29, VIZIO has a forecasted upside of 39.3% from its current price of $21.74. VIZIO has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO does not currently pay a dividend. VIZIO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

In the past three months, VIZIO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.12% of the stock of VIZIO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO



Earnings for VIZIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $0.18 per share.

