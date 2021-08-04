Did they just beat EPS? Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Earnings results for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6.

Vulcan Materials last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Earnings for Vulcan Materials are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $6.31 per share. Vulcan Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Vulcan Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vulcan Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $179.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.19%. The high price target for VMC is $220.00 and the low price target for VMC is $139.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vulcan Materials has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $179.23, Vulcan Materials has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $179.58. Vulcan Materials has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vulcan Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vulcan Materials is 31.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vulcan Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.45% next year. This indicates that Vulcan Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

In the past three months, Vulcan Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Vulcan Materials is held by insiders. 87.21% of the stock of Vulcan Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC



Earnings for Vulcan Materials are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $5.23 to $6.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 34.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 34.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.54. Vulcan Materials has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

