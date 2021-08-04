Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Earnings results for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Waste Connections last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.6. Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 11.75% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.52 per share. Waste Connections has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Waste Connections will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995717”.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Connections in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.19%. The high price target for WCN is $136.00 and the low price target for WCN is $108.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Waste Connections has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Connections has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Connections is 12.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Connections will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.66% next year. This indicates that Waste Connections will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

In the past three months, Waste Connections insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,624,675.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by insiders. 79.92% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN



Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 11.75% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 148.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 148.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Waste Connections has a PEG Ratio of 2.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Connections has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

