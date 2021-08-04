Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Earnings results for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.54.

Wayfair last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm earned $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wayfair has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.2. Earnings for Wayfair are expected to grow by 188.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $2.88 per share. Wayfair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Wayfair will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wayfair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $333.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.75%. The high price target for W is $450.00 and the low price target for W is $180.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wayfair does not currently pay a dividend. Wayfair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Wayfair insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,153,010.00 in company stock. 27.53% of the stock of Wayfair is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 83.04% of the stock of Wayfair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Wayfair are expected to grow by 188.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $2.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Wayfair is 54.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Wayfair is 54.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 46.25.

