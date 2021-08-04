Must-See Earnings Estimates Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Earnings results for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Western Digital last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company earned $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 196.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $8.89 per share. Western Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Western Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.01%. The high price target for WDC is $124.00 and the low price target for WDC is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Western Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

In the past three months, Western Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Western Digital is held by insiders. 77.87% of the stock of Western Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC



Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 196.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $8.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is 57.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is 57.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.19. Western Digital has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

