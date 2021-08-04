Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Earnings results for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

WestRock last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. WestRock has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year (($2.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for WestRock are expected to grow by 48.70% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $5.13 per share. WestRock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. WestRock will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WestRock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.23%. The high price target for WRK is $73.00 and the low price target for WRK is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WestRock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.82, WestRock has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $49.73. WestRock has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock pays a meaningful dividend of 1.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WestRock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WestRock is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WestRock will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.71% next year. This indicates that WestRock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

In the past three months, WestRock insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of WestRock is held by insiders. 81.09% of the stock of WestRock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WestRock (NYSE:WRK



Earnings for WestRock are expected to grow by 48.70% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $5.13 per share. The P/E ratio of WestRock is -17.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of WestRock is -17.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. WestRock has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. WestRock has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

