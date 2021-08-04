Earnings and Growth Analysis : Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Earnings results for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Zillow Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.7. Zillow Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Zillow Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zillow Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.31%. The high price target for Z is $200.00 and the low price target for Z is $112.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group does not currently pay a dividend. Zillow Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

In the past three months, Zillow Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,793,823.00 in company stock. 14.63% of the stock of Zillow Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.19% of the stock of Zillow Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z



The P/E ratio of Zillow Group is 653.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Zillow Group is 653.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Zillow Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

