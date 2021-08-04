Must-See Earnings Estimates Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Earnings results for Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Zynga last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm earned $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zynga are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.30 per share. Zynga has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Zynga will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zynga in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.64%. The high price target for ZNGA is $15.00 and the low price target for ZNGA is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zynga has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.70, Zynga has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $9.87. Zynga has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga does not currently pay a dividend. Zynga does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

In the past three months, Zynga insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,362,023.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Zynga is held by insiders. 80.14% of the stock of Zynga is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA



Earnings for Zynga are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Zynga is -29.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zynga is -29.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zynga has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

