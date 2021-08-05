worth buying post Earnings results? AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Earnings results for AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

AAON last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Earnings for AAON are expected to grow by 6.87% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.40 per share. AAON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AAON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.61%. The high price target for AAON is $50.00 and the low price target for AAON is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AAON has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AAON is 25.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AAON will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.14% next year. This indicates that AAON will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

In the past three months, AAON insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.61% of the stock of AAON is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.11% of the stock of AAON is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON



Earnings for AAON are expected to grow by 6.87% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of AAON is 45.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.24. The P/E ratio of AAON is 45.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.53. AAON has a P/B Ratio of 9.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

