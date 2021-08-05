Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Earnings results for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Acceleron Pharma last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The firm earned $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acceleron Pharma has generated ($2.92) earnings per share over the last year (($3.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acceleron Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.78) to ($3.10) per share. Acceleron Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Acceleron Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.19%. The high price target for XLRN is $183.00 and the low price target for XLRN is $132.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acceleron Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.00, Acceleron Pharma has a forecasted upside of 25.2% from its current price of $123.01. Acceleron Pharma has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Acceleron Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

In the past three months, Acceleron Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,326,768.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Acceleron Pharma is held by insiders. 88.08% of the stock of Acceleron Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN



Earnings for Acceleron Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.78) to ($3.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Acceleron Pharma is -41.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acceleron Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 8.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

