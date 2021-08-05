Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Earnings results for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

ACI Worldwide last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company earned $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.4. ACI Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. ACI Worldwide will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACI Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.51%. The high price target for ACIW is $46.00 and the low price target for ACIW is $40.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. ACI Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

In the past three months, ACI Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,086,375.00 in company stock. Only 1.84% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by insiders. 95.87% of the stock of ACI Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW



The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 42.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of ACI Worldwide is 42.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.37. ACI Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

