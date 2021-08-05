Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Earnings results for Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Acushnet last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business earned $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for Acushnet are expected to grow by 5.97% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.13 per share. Acushnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Acushnet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acushnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.18%. The high price target for GOLF is $52.00 and the low price target for GOLF is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Acushnet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, Acushnet has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $53.44. Acushnet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Acushnet pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acushnet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Acushnet is 38.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acushnet will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.99% next year. This indicates that Acushnet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Acushnet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,642,000.00 in company stock. 54.10% of the stock of Acushnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.11% of the stock of Acushnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Acushnet are expected to grow by 5.97% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Acushnet is 23.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.04. The P/E ratio of Acushnet is 23.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 23.48. Acushnet has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

