thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Earnings results for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

AdaptHealth last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.28. The business earned $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AdaptHealth are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.48 per share. AdaptHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. AdaptHealth will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.18%. The high price target for AHCO is $50.00 and the low price target for AHCO is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth does not currently pay a dividend. AdaptHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

In the past three months, AdaptHealth insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $121,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 17.30% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 49.38% of the stock of AdaptHealth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO



Earnings for AdaptHealth are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is -42.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AdaptHealth is -42.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AdaptHealth has a PEG Ratio of 0.38. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. AdaptHealth has a P/B Ratio of 4.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

