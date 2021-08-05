Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Earnings results for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.7800000000000002.

Adient last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adient are expected to grow by 58.15% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $5.14 per share. Adient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Adient will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.55%. The high price target for ADNT is $63.00 and the low price target for ADNT is $23.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Adient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.70, Adient has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $41.28. Adient has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient does not currently pay a dividend. Adient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

In the past three months, Adient insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $289,614.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Adient is held by insiders. 88.73% of the stock of Adient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Adient (NYSE:ADNT



Earnings for Adient are expected to grow by 56.79% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $5.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Adient is -26.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adient is -26.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adient has a PEG Ratio of 0.44. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Adient has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

