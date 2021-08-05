How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Earnings results for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems last issued its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Its revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Earnings for Advanced Drainage Systems are expected to grow by 9.07% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $4.69 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Advanced Drainage Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Drainage Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.31%. The high price target for WMS is $130.00 and the low price target for WMS is $115.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Advanced Drainage Systems is 16.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Advanced Drainage Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.38% next year. This indicates that Advanced Drainage Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

In the past three months, Advanced Drainage Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,105,036.00 in company stock. 14.85% of the stock of Advanced Drainage Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.76% of the stock of Advanced Drainage Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS



Earnings for Advanced Drainage Systems are expected to grow by 9.07% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Drainage Systems is 46.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Advanced Drainage Systems is 46.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a P/B Ratio of 10.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

