How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Earnings results for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Air Lease last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Its revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Lease has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year ($3.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Air Lease are expected to grow by 45.25% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $5.20 per share. Air Lease has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Air Lease will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2778579”.

Analyst Opinion on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Air Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.05%. The high price target for AL is $58.00 and the low price target for AL is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Air Lease has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.33, Air Lease has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $42.51. Air Lease has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease pays a meaningful dividend of 1.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Air Lease has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Air Lease is 14.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Air Lease will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.31% next year. This indicates that Air Lease will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

In the past three months, Air Lease insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.46% of the stock of Air Lease is held by insiders. 91.49% of the stock of Air Lease is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Air Lease (NYSE:AL



Earnings for Air Lease are expected to grow by 45.25% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $5.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Air Lease is 10.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Air Lease is 10.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 58.51. Air Lease has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Air Lease has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here