Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Earnings results for Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Alarm.com last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business earned $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.1. Earnings for Alarm.com are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.20 per share. Alarm.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Alarm.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406.

Analyst Opinion on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alarm.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.06%. The high price target for ALRM is $120.00 and the low price target for ALRM is $55.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alarm.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.78, Alarm.com has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $85.99. Alarm.com has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com does not currently pay a dividend. Alarm.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

In the past three months, Alarm.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,474,315.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Alarm.com is held by insiders. 91.79% of the stock of Alarm.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM



Earnings for Alarm.com are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Alarm.com is 52.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Alarm.com is 52.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. Alarm.com has a PEG Ratio of 3.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alarm.com has a P/B Ratio of 9.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

