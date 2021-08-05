Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Earnings results for Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $15.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Alleghany last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany has generated $15.89 earnings per share over the last year ($48.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Alleghany are expected to grow by 39.65% in the coming year, from $51.95 to $72.55 per share. Alleghany has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alleghany in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $832.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.20%. The high price target for Y is $890.00 and the low price target for Y is $775.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alleghany has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $832.50, Alleghany has a forecasted upside of 26.2% from its current price of $659.65. Alleghany has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany does not currently pay a dividend. Alleghany does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

In the past three months, Alleghany insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,427,420.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Alleghany is held by insiders. 82.86% of the stock of Alleghany is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alleghany (NYSE:Y



Earnings for Alleghany are expected to grow by 39.65% in the coming year, from $51.95 to $72.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Alleghany is 13.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Alleghany is 13.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Alleghany has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

