Should you short it before the Earnings result? : American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Earnings results for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

American Equity Investment Life last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm earned $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year ($7.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Earnings for American Equity Investment Life are expected to grow by 74.63% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $4.75 per share. American Equity Investment Life has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. American Equity Investment Life will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5148835”.

Analyst Opinion on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Equity Investment Life in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.85%. The high price target for AEL is $36.00 and the low price target for AEL is $29.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Equity Investment Life does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of American Equity Investment Life is 7.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Equity Investment Life will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.74% next year. This indicates that American Equity Investment Life will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

In the past three months, American Equity Investment Life insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,321,179.00 in company stock. Only 1.94% of the stock of American Equity Investment Life is held by insiders. 93.43% of the stock of American Equity Investment Life is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL



Earnings for American Equity Investment Life are expected to grow by 74.63% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $4.75 per share. The P/E ratio of American Equity Investment Life is 4.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.04. The P/E ratio of American Equity Investment Life is 4.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.04. American Equity Investment Life has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

