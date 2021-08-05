Earnings and Growth Analysis : Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Earnings results for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Americold Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 9.92% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.44 per share. Americold Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Americold Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015471”.

Analyst Opinion on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Americold Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.55%. The high price target for COLD is $45.00 and the low price target for COLD is $43.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Americold Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Americold Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 14.6% from its current price of $38.41. Americold Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Americold Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Americold Realty Trust is 68.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Americold Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.11% next year. This indicates that Americold Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

In the past three months, Americold Realty Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,043,720.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Americold Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD



Earnings for Americold Realty Trust are expected to grow by 9.92% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Americold Realty Trust is -768.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Americold Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Americold Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

