Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Earnings results for Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Apollo Medical last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business earned $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.5. Earnings for Apollo Medical are expected to grow by 24.22% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.59 per share. Apollo Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Apollo Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apollo Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.65%. The high price target for AMEH is $75.00 and the low price target for AMEH is $75.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Apollo Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

In the past three months, Apollo Medical insiders have sold 673.57% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $31,400.00 in company stock and sold $242,900.00 in company stock. 12.34% of the stock of Apollo Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.52% of the stock of Apollo Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings for Apollo Medical are expected to grow by 24.22% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Medical is 73.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Apollo Medical is 73.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.71. Apollo Medical has a PEG Ratio of 3.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Apollo Medical has a P/B Ratio of 14.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

