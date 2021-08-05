Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Earnings results for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Appian last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm earned $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Appian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.89) per share. Appian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Appian will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “6145770”.

Analyst Opinion on Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Appian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.46%. The high price target for APPN is $190.00 and the low price target for APPN is $52.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Appian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.75, Appian has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $113.23. Appian has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian does not currently pay a dividend. Appian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

In the past three months, Appian insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,399,581.00 in company stock. 43.90% of the stock of Appian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 39.25% of the stock of Appian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN



Earnings for Appian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.89) per share. The P/E ratio of Appian is -226.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Appian is -226.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Appian has a P/B Ratio of 26.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

