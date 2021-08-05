Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Earnings results for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Apple Hospitality REIT are expected to grow by 94.20% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.34 per share. Apple Hospitality REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Apple Hospitality REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720361”.

Analyst Opinion on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.46%. The high price target for APLE is $17.00 and the low price target for APLE is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apple Hospitality REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $15.00, Apple Hospitality REIT has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $14.64. Apple Hospitality REIT has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apple Hospitality REIT is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apple Hospitality REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.99% next year. This indicates that Apple Hospitality REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

In the past three months, Apple Hospitality REIT insiders have sold 5,771.18% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $4,958.00 in company stock and sold $291,093.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Apple Hospitality REIT is held by insiders. 71.41% of the stock of Apple Hospitality REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE



Earnings for Apple Hospitality REIT are expected to grow by 94.20% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Apple Hospitality REIT is -15.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Apple Hospitality REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

