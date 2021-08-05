Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Earnings results for Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Ardagh Group last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business earned $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ardagh Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.91%. The high price target for ARD is $33.00 and the low price target for ARD is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ardagh Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.17, Ardagh Group has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $23.54. Ardagh Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ardagh Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

In the past three months, Ardagh Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 86.49% of the stock of Ardagh Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD



The P/E ratio of Ardagh Group is -123.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ardagh Group is -123.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

