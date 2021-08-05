Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Earnings results for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6099999999999999.

Arena Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.39) earnings per share over the last year (($7.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.15) to ($7.39) per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Arena Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.73%. The high price target for ARNA is $120.00 and the low price target for ARNA is $70.00. There are currently 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arena Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 14 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.71, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 56.7% from its current price of $60.43. Arena Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Arena Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

In the past three months, Arena Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $81,158.00 in company stock. Only 2.41% of the stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 91.27% of the stock of Arena Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA



Earnings for Arena Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.15) to ($7.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Arena Pharmaceuticals is -8.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arena Pharmaceuticals is -8.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here