Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Earnings results for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Arrow Electronics last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year ($9.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Arrow Electronics are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $11.91 to $12.67 per share. Arrow Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Arrow Electronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrow Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $97.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.14%. The high price target for ARW is $110.00 and the low price target for ARW is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arrow Electronics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.00, Arrow Electronics has a forecasted downside of 19.1% from its current price of $119.96. Arrow Electronics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics does not currently pay a dividend. Arrow Electronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

In the past three months, Arrow Electronics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,257,003.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Arrow Electronics is held by insiders. 94.31% of the stock of Arrow Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW



Earnings for Arrow Electronics are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $11.91 to $12.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Arrow Electronics is 12.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Arrow Electronics is 12.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Arrow Electronics has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Arrow Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here