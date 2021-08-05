Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Earnings results for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.15) per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7398304”.

Analyst Opinion on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.52%. The high price target for ARWR is $110.00 and the low price target for ARWR is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

In the past three months, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,174,118.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 65.07% of the stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR



Earnings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is -62.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is -62.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 14.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

