Wall street estimates Earnings report Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Axonics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.16. The business earned $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($1.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.79) to ($0.90) per share. Axonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Axonics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.03%. The high price target for AXNX is $78.00 and the low price target for AXNX is $57.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axonics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.33, Axonics has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $66.65. Axonics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Axonics does not currently pay a dividend. Axonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Axonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,478,848.00 in company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Axonics is held by insiders. 88.77% of the stock of Axonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Axonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.79) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Axonics is -40.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axonics is -40.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axonics has a P/B Ratio of 9.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

