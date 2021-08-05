Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Earnings results for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Ballard Power Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ballard Power Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.15) per share. Ballard Power Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Ballard Power Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.14%. The high price target for BLDP is $38.00 and the low price target for BLDP is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Ballard Power Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

In the past three months, Ballard Power Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.93% of the stock of Ballard Power Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP



Earnings for Ballard Power Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Ballard Power Systems is -74.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ballard Power Systems is -74.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ballard Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

