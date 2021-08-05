Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Earnings results for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco De Chile is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Banco de Chile last posted its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm earned $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Earnings for Banco de Chile are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.89 per share. Banco de Chile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.28%. The high price target for BCH is $22.00 and the low price target for BCH is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banco de Chile has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Banco de Chile has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $17.15. Banco de Chile has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco de Chile does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco de Chile is 28.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco de Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.58% next year. This indicates that Banco de Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

In the past three months, Banco de Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Banco de Chile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH



Earnings for Banco de Chile are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco de Chile is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Banco de Chile is 13.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Banco de Chile has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Banco de Chile has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here