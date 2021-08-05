Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Earnings results for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Bandwidth last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The business earned $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Bandwidth has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year (($1.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bandwidth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.09 per share. Bandwidth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Bandwidth will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “21995978”.

Analyst Opinion on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bandwidth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $178.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.34%. The high price target for BAND is $227.00 and the low price target for BAND is $125.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bandwidth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Bandwidth has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth does not currently pay a dividend. Bandwidth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

In the past three months, Bandwidth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $249,551.00 in company stock. Only 5.59% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by insiders. 92.21% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND



Earnings for Bandwidth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Bandwidth is -64.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bandwidth has a P/B Ratio of 7.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

