worth buying post Earnings results? Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Earnings results for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year (($2.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beacon Roofing Supply are expected to grow by 10.08% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $4.15 per share. Beacon Roofing Supply has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Beacon Roofing Supply will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beacon Roofing Supply in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.07%. The high price target for BECN is $68.00 and the low price target for BECN is $36.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply does not currently pay a dividend. Beacon Roofing Supply does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

In the past three months, Beacon Roofing Supply insiders have bought 2,400.15% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,000,350.00 in company stock and sold $240,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Beacon Roofing Supply is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN



Earnings for Beacon Roofing Supply are expected to grow by 10.08% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Beacon Roofing Supply is -19.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Beacon Roofing Supply is -19.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Beacon Roofing Supply has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

