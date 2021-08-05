Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Earnings results for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

BigCommerce last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BigCommerce are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.51) per share. BigCommerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. BigCommerce will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1097011”.

Analyst Opinion on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BigCommerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.03%. The high price target for BIGC is $85.00 and the low price target for BIGC is $52.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BigCommerce has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.24, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.77, BigCommerce has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $67.72. BigCommerce has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce does not currently pay a dividend. BigCommerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

In the past three months, BigCommerce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,699,095.00 in company stock. 31.70% of the stock of BigCommerce is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.77% of the stock of BigCommerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC



Earnings for BigCommerce are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of BigCommerce is -65.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BigCommerce is -65.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BigCommerce has a P/B Ratio of 21.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here