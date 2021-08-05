Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Earnings results for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

BlackLine last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BlackLine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.45) per share. BlackLine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. BlackLine will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2985087”.

Analyst Opinion on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackLine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.40%. The high price target for BL is $163.00 and the low price target for BL is $80.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BlackLine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.80, BlackLine has a forecasted upside of 19.4% from its current price of $114.57. BlackLine has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine does not currently pay a dividend. BlackLine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

In the past three months, BlackLine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,315,274.00 in company stock. 10.07% of the stock of BlackLine is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 93.58% of the stock of BlackLine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL



Earnings for BlackLine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of BlackLine is -90.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackLine is -90.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackLine has a P/B Ratio of 15.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

