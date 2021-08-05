Earnings and Growth Analysis : Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Earnings results for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Brighthouse Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brighthouse Financial has generated $10.19 earnings per share over the last year (($72.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brighthouse Financial are expected to decrease by -6.15% in the coming year, from $14.47 to $13.58 per share. Brighthouse Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Brighthouse Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.16%. The high price target for BHF is $53.00 and the low price target for BHF is $42.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brighthouse Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Brighthouse Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $42.53. Brighthouse Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Brighthouse Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

In the past three months, Brighthouse Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Brighthouse Financial is held by insiders. 82.17% of the stock of Brighthouse Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF



Earnings for Brighthouse Financial are expected to decrease by -6.15% in the coming year, from $14.47 to $13.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Brighthouse Financial is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Brighthouse Financial is -0.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brighthouse Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here