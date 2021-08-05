Earnings and Growth Analysis : Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Earnings results for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Builders FirstSource last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company earned $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Its revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Builders FirstSource are expected to decrease by -20.47% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $3.73 per share. Builders FirstSource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Builders FirstSource will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3825770”.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.66%. The high price target for BLDR is $70.00 and the low price target for BLDR is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Builders FirstSource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 14 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.50, Builders FirstSource has a forecasted upside of 16.7% from its current price of $45.86. Builders FirstSource has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Builders FirstSource does not currently pay a dividend. Builders FirstSource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Builders FirstSource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Builders FirstSource is held by insiders. 98.66% of the stock of Builders FirstSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Builders FirstSource are expected to decrease by -20.47% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $3.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Builders FirstSource is 13.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Builders FirstSource is 13.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 46.88. Builders FirstSource has a P/B Ratio of 4.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

