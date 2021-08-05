Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Earnings results for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company is estimated to report earnings on 08/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Callaway Golf last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business earned $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Its revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.8. Earnings for Callaway Golf are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.33 per share. Callaway Golf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callaway Golf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.78%. The high price target for ELY is $41.00 and the low price target for ELY is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Callaway Golf has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.11, Callaway Golf has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $33.19. Callaway Golf has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf does not currently pay a dividend. Callaway Golf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

In the past three months, Callaway Golf insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,300,830.00 in company stock. Only 1.23% of the stock of Callaway Golf is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY



Earnings for Callaway Golf are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Callaway Golf is 63.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Callaway Golf is 63.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95. Callaway Golf has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here