Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Earnings results for Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.87.

Cannae last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.40. The business earned $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Its revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cannae has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year ($10.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Earnings for Cannae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.48) to $0.30 per share. Cannae has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cannae will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “3684645”.

Analyst Opinion on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cannae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.88%. The high price target for CNNE is $52.00 and the low price target for CNNE is $52.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cannae has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Cannae has a forecasted upside of 58.9% from its current price of $32.73. Cannae has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae does not currently pay a dividend. Cannae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

In the past three months, Cannae insiders have sold 43,126.03% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $430,250.00 in company stock and sold $185,980,000.00 in company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Cannae is held by insiders. 85.21% of the stock of Cannae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE



Earnings for Cannae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.48) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 3.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.24. The P/E ratio of Cannae is 3.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.89. Cannae has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here