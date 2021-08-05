Must-See Earnings Estimates CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Earnings results for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

CarGurus last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Earnings for CarGurus are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. CarGurus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. CarGurus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10158384”.

Analyst Opinion on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarGurus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.51%. The high price target for CARG is $40.00 and the low price target for CARG is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarGurus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.29, CarGurus has a forecasted upside of 20.5% from its current price of $29.28. CarGurus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus does not currently pay a dividend. CarGurus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

In the past three months, CarGurus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,797,525.00 in company stock. 21.72% of the stock of CarGurus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 79.04% of the stock of CarGurus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG



Earnings for CarGurus are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of CarGurus is 38.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.24. The P/E ratio of CarGurus is 38.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 33.42. CarGurus has a PEG Ratio of 3.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CarGurus has a P/B Ratio of 8.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here