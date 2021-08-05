Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Earnings results for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05.

Certara last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Certara are expected to grow by 110.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.42 per share. Certara has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Certara will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Certara in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.13%. The high price target for CERT is $41.00 and the low price target for CERT is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Certara has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Certara has a forecasted upside of 31.1% from its current price of $26.31. Certara has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara does not currently pay a dividend. Certara does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

In the past three months, Certara insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,081,477.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Certara is held by insiders. Only 28.54% of the stock of Certara is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT



Certara has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

