Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Earnings results for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Choice Hotels International last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.4. Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 27.11% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $4.36 per share. Choice Hotels International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Choice Hotels International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.46%. The high price target for CHH is $113.00 and the low price target for CHH is $85.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Choice Hotels International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Choice Hotels International is 40.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Choice Hotels International will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.64% next year. This indicates that Choice Hotels International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

In the past three months, Choice Hotels International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,415,983.00 in company stock. 21.15% of the stock of Choice Hotels International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.10% of the stock of Choice Hotels International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH



Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 27.11% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Choice Hotels International is 154.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Choice Hotels International is 154.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95. Choice Hotels International has a PEG Ratio of 1.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

