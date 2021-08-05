Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Earnings results for Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 24 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Cimarex Energy last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year (($10.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cimarex Energy are expected to grow by 11.66% in the coming year, from $8.75 to $9.77 per share. Cimarex Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cimarex Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.07%. The high price target for XEC is $102.00 and the low price target for XEC is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cimarex Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.91, Cimarex Energy has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $65.67. Cimarex Energy has been the subject of 18 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cimarex Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cimarex Energy is 77.70%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cimarex Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.05% next year. This indicates that Cimarex Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

In the past three months, Cimarex Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Cimarex Energy is held by insiders. 91.32% of the stock of Cimarex Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC



Earnings for Cimarex Energy are expected to grow by 11.66% in the coming year, from $8.75 to $9.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Cimarex Energy is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cimarex Energy is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cimarex Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.44. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Cimarex Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

