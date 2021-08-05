How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Earnings results for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Cogent Communications last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cogent Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.9. Earnings for Cogent Communications are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.27 per share. Cogent Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cogent Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4381464”.

Analyst Opinion on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.30%. The high price target for CCOI is $93.00 and the low price target for CCOI is $75.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cogent Communications has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cogent Communications is 410.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cogent Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 245.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Cogent Communications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

In the past three months, Cogent Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,478,689.00 in company stock. 11.10% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 85.14% of the stock of Cogent Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI



Earnings for Cogent Communications are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 228.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.24. The P/E ratio of Cogent Communications is 228.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.16.

