Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Earnings results for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Cornerstone OnDemand last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business earned $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Its revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cornerstone OnDemand has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cornerstone OnDemand are expected to grow by 11.74% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.38 per share. Cornerstone OnDemand has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Cornerstone OnDemand will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.93%. The high price target for CSOD is $83.00 and the low price target for CSOD is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cornerstone OnDemand has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.43, Cornerstone OnDemand has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price of $48.78. Cornerstone OnDemand has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand does not currently pay a dividend. Cornerstone OnDemand does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

In the past three months, Cornerstone OnDemand insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,536,548.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Cornerstone OnDemand is held by insiders. 85.86% of the stock of Cornerstone OnDemand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD



Earnings for Cornerstone OnDemand are expected to grow by 11.74% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand is -79.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cornerstone OnDemand has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cornerstone OnDemand has a P/B Ratio of 11.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

