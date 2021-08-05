Earnings and Growth Analysis : Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Earnings results for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Criteo last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Its revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Criteo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Criteo will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Criteo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.15%. The high price target for CRTO is $45.00 and the low price target for CRTO is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Criteo does not currently pay a dividend. Criteo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Criteo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $146,949.00 in company stock. Only 4.56% of the stock of Criteo is held by insiders. 82.92% of the stock of Criteo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Criteo are expected to decrease by -25.48% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Criteo is 37.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Criteo is 37.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. Criteo has a P/B Ratio of 2.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

